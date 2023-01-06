42 seconds ago

Imps sign talented wing-back from Sheffield United

Boyes has worked under the Imps head coach before
Lincoln City have agreed the loan signing of wing-back Harry Boyes from Sheffield United. | Photo: Andrew Vaughan/Lincoln City FC

Lincoln City have agreed the loan signing of wing-back Harry Boyes from Sheffield United until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old was at Manchester City as a schoolboy, working under current Imps head coach Mark Kennedy, before joining the Blades.

Boyes spent the first half of the 2022/2023 season on loan at fellow Sky Bet League One side Forest Green Rovers, where he played 12 times and registered two assists.

He also enjoyed a successful loan spell at Solihull Moors last season where he played 36 times as they reached the play-off final. He also featured in the National League team of the season during that time.

Boyes said: “I’m very happy to be here, it’s a new challenge for me and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I worked with Mark Kennedy when I was at Manchester City and so I have a good idea of the style he likes to play which is a factor for me to come here and I know he wants to play in a way that suits me.

“I’m an attacking full-back that likes to get forward. I’m someone who wants to get forward and create chances.”

