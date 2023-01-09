Kerry Katona injured in Lincoln panto fall

Television star Kerry Katona was full of praise for her daughter Lilly for stepping into her shoes for one of the final pantomime performances at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal after an ankle injury ruled her out of the show.

Kerry, who was playing the part of Ugly Sister Butox, stumbled over in the wings after a scene during the matinée performance (the second show of the three that day) of Cinderella on Saturday, January 7.

She performed in the following scenes until the interval after which she sat in a chair to deliver her lines in the wings. She said to her more than 800,000 followers on Instagram that “my bloody foot is hurting like hell”.

Her daughter Lilly McFadden was already playing the part of Baby Butox, but stepped in at short notice to take on her mum’s role. Charlotte Hayes-Cowley played both roles of Baby Butox and Baby Filler.

Kerry said she was “so proud of Lilly” who did “amazing”, so much so that she joked “I think I might be out of the job”.

Kerry then performed the last show on Sunday, January 8 as usual.

On the day of the last show on Sunday, January 8 she said: “What a last show that has been! Absolutely hilarious! It’s been absolutely amazing, a bit of a rollercoaster, I’ve had injuries, been poorly, can’t believe it, but it’s all been amazing.”

Kerry had also been starring alongside Scunthorpe-born Jake Quickenden, who was named as The Lincolnite’s Person of the Year for 2022, and Natalie Hayes-Cowley who is the Artistic Director at New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

