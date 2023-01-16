Lighting issues cause temporary closure of Lincoln Crown Court

It is expected to reopen on January 17, 2023

Cases are expected to resume at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday after an emergency lighting issue saw hearings temporarily moved to Magistrates.

The Grade II listed Crown Court building, which is located within the grounds of Lincoln Castle, was closed to the public on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

There had been a suggestion of a possible gas leak, but this was not the case. The issue was related to the emergency lighting and included batteries needing to be replaced, so the Crown Court was temporarily closed until this was rectified.

Two cases from Monday were postponed until Tuesday, January 17 when the Crown Court is expected to reopen.

A His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals spokesperson said: “Staff are working to resolve an issue with the emergency lighting system at Lincoln Crown Court.

“In the meantime the majority of its cases are being heard at the nearby magistrates’ court to minimise delays.”

Jurors in the trial of Grantham man Christopher Manning, who denies 19 sexual charges, resumed hearing evidence in Court 4 at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 12 after his case was transferred from the Crown Court.

The murder sentencing of Wayne Rule due to take place on Monday, January 16, was not listed on the day. It is understood this is also due to the ongoing facilities problem at Lincoln Crown Court.

