Lincoln Victory Hotel flats plan up for approval

Plans to turn the site of a former Lincoln pub into flats are to be approved next week.

The Victory Hotel on Boultham Park Road closed a number of years ago and the building demolished, leaving an area of potential brownfield development.

Steve Hannam, of Imp Property Limited, originally applied to the City of Lincoln Council to create three separate residential blocks totalling 27 flats with a three storey build to the front and two two-and-a-half storey buildings to the rear.

However, following discussions with officers the plans were reduced to 18 flats cross a two storey building fronting Boultham Park Road with similar heights to the back.

Officers had been concerned that the mass and design of the buildings would be “out of scale and character” with the area, with harmful impacts caused by issues such as overlooking and loss of light.

In a meeting next Wednesday, however, officers will say the revised plans are considered acceptable.

“The development would relate well to the site and surroundings, particularly in relation to siting, height, scale, massing and design,” said an officer’s report.

“The proposals would also not cause undue harm to the amenities which occupiers of neighbouring properties may reasonably expect to enjoy.”

As part of the approval, the developer would be asked to pay £86,048 towards affordable housing, the NHS and education.

Originally they were asked to pay £587,279.04, however, this was reduced following an assessment which said some of the costs would make the scheme unviable.

The application has received some support from local residents, however, objectors have raised ongoing concerns around the height of the scheme, loss of light and overlooking as well as insufficient parking and highways safety issues.

