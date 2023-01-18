Mass redundancies expected at Lincoln software company OrderWise

Staff say they were assured their jobs would be safe

Redundancies look set to be made at a software company based near Lincoln, with new owners believed to be cutting the workforce by 20%, despite assurances to staff that jobs were safe.

OrderWise is a multi-purpose specialist software provider that operates out of Lincoln Enterprise Park on Skellingthorpe Road in Saxilby, near the city of Lincoln itself.

However, a recent takeover for the company has led to a consultation which could see up to 37 people lose their jobs.

Despite claims that employees were told jobs were safe, OrderWise will reportedly cut its workforce by 20% through redundancies.

It comes not long after the Lincoln-based firm was taken over by global company Forterro in July 2022, as OrderWise immediately became Forterro’s fourth largest revenue stream and fourth largest customer base in its entire network.

A source close to the situation told The Lincolnite that a PowerPoint presentation was sent to staff confirming plans of redundancies, subject to consultation.

“Overall headcount will evolve from 183 today to circa 146 by March 1”, the PowerPoint reads. “This however remains subject to the consultation period.”

An anonymous employee said they fear for their job and staff across the board have no clue what the future holds for them come the end of the 28 day consultation period.

Forterro has confirmed that it is preparing a company restructure to “drive long-term growth”, saying the process is taking place in order to “protect future growth” for OrderWise.

Dean Forbes, CEO of Forterro, said: “OrderWise is a key part of Forterro’s future and our acquisition of the business in July is a significant and strategic step to expand our industrial footprint beyond our core manufacturing heritage.

“The decisions we are taking today will help us to deliver the transformations required to protect and deliver future growth and talent plans for OrderWise as part of the Forterro Group.”

