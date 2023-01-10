Lincoln woman who bit police officer’s hand gets a “wake up call”

She has a chance to turn her life around

A Lincoln woman who bit a police officer’s hand has been given a “wake up call” to turn her life around.

Samantha Gardiner, 38, was walking in front of a couple in Long Leys Road, Lincoln, when she suddenly turned on them and accused them of being sent by a gang to “set me up ”

She then assaulted two police officers who attended the incident, which happened at about 8.20pm on September 13 last year

Lincoln Crown Court heard the police were called and at one point Gardiner kicked the officer’s partner to the lower leg.

Tom Heath, mitigating, told the court Gardiner had no previous convictions and was “somewhat isolated at the moment.”

Mr Heath said the Probation Service had recommended a community order in Miss Gardiner’s case and asked the sentencing judge to follow that recommendation.

Passing sentence Recorder Simon King said Gardiner seemed to have had an issue with substance abuse but had got to the age of 38 without any previous convictions.

Recorder King told Gardiner he hoped these offences had served as a “wake up call” for her.

“I hope it has,” Recorder King said. “If it hasn’t then things are only likely to go downhill.

“I’m told that apart from one or two on Christmas Day you have not had a drink.

“If that is true you are to be congratulated, and I think you are someone who could benefit from what the Probation Service has to offer.”

Gardiner, of Ridge View, Lincoln, admitted two charges of assault by beating and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

She was sentenced to a 12 month community order and must also complete an alcohol treatment course and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Recorder King added: “This is an opportunity for you. It is a punishment as you will have to attend a great deal of meetings and sessions.”

