Woman admits hitting child with spatula so hard that it broke
She was given a suspended jail sentence
A woman who admitted smacking a child with a spatula so hard that it broke was today (Tuesday) given a suspended jail sentence at Lincoln Crown Court.
Carrie Lawrence, 62, formerly of Dozens Bank, West Pinchbeck, pleaded guilty to a single charge of child cruelty between October 2016 and March 2017.
Lawrence, who now lives in Spain, was sentenced to ten months imprisonment suspended for two years and must also complete ten Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.
Lincoln Crown Court heard the victim, who is not related to Lawrence, was examined by a doctor who confirmed bruising to the thighs and buttocks was consistent with being hit by a hard implement.
Mark Achurch, prosecuting, said police became involved after the incident was reported to one of the victim’s parents.
An impact statement from the victim, who can not be named for legal reasons, was read out by Mr Achurch.
The victim described bottling things up, having suicidal thoughts and now seeing the worst in people.
When Lawrence was interviewed by police she admitted smacking the child’s hand but denied causing any injuries.
Joey Kwong, mitigating, said Lawrence lost her job and home as a result of the conviction and was now living in Spain in a caravan.
Mr Kwong told the court Lawrence had been strict with her own children, but was supported by her own son, and had no previous convictions for violence.
During her Probation interview, Mr Kwong said the officer noted Lawrence repeatedly saying that “she could not believe what she had done.”
Mr Kwong added that Lawrence was willing to return to the UK every month to complete any court orders.
Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said Lawrence’s attitude towards children “tended towards the Victorian.”
Judge Sjolin Knight said she accepted that Lawrence regretted her behaviour, but added: “You knew you had gone too far.”
