Lincolnshire woman’s joy at running village shop for half a century

An Ofsted report has deemed a Scunthorpe secondary school ‘Outstanding’ in all areas, making it the only school in North Lincolnshire to earn the top grade.

Outwood Academy Foxhills on Foxhills Road in Scunthorpe was the subject of an Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) inspection in November – evaluating the school’s performance and processes.

The school forms part of Outwood Grange Academies Trust, and it became the only education facility in North Lincolnshire to earn the maximum Outstanding rating across the board from Ofsted.

Going from Good in 2019 to Outstanding in 2022/23, Outwood Academy Foxhills has “no areas for improvement” according to the Ofsted report (which you can read in full here), scoring the top grade in every examined category put to them by inspectors.

Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management were all praised by Ofsted, saying the school has “no limit on success”.

The report states that staff are “incredibly enthusiastic about their work”, governors are “wholly invested in the school”, pupils are “proud to say” they go to the school, and a “culture of celebrating success” is evident in classrooms.

Darren Smith, Lead Principal at Outwood Academy Foxhills, said: “The entire trust and academy staff body are so delighted to read this superb and well-deserved report of our school. It is without a doubt down to the determination and shared vision of the team here, with our staff, parents, governors and pupils having all played their part.

“Everyone has the same goal – to make sure our school is true to its vision of putting our students first in order to transform their lives and creating an academy where all students can flourish – the team have worked relentlessly to make that a reality.”

Tracy Motson, the Head of School at Outwood Academy Foxhills, said: “To be awarded Outstanding in every category with no areas for improvement is not only a great achievement but a clear indicator that the vision held by the trust and the academy is one that is having a real impact on the lives of the young people and community that we serve.

“We will of course continue to develop and strive to innovate to ensure that our students always get the very best the education system has to offer.”

Sir Martyn Oliver, Chief Executive Officer of Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “This is a school that truly believes that its children should achieve their full potential thanks to a wonderful culture and by having the highest expectations.

“I am extremely proud of everyone associated with the academy for this superb outcome. That Ofsted has listed no areas where the school could be better is remarkable.

“Prior to academy sponsorship of the school in 2014 by Outwood Grange Academies Trust, the school had some of the very worst results for students in the country and was placed in Special Measures by Ofsted. So this landmark achievement for the academy and the trust is something to be especially proud of, that we are having such a positive impact for our students and community.”