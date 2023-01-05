Lorry falls into sinkhole in Lincolnshire village

A lorry has reportedly fallen into a sinkhole in a Lincolnshire village.

Brylaine Travel tweeted this afternoon that the company’s B3 route would not serve the village and it’s B9 route would be diverted via two other roads while the incident was ongoing.

It is understood the lorry’s rear wheels are in the sinkhole up to their axels and that a drain cover which was in place at the location has fallen through.

Lincolnshire County Council is investigating the works and has also notified Anglian Water about the damage.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said: “We have currently closed the road and have an emergency repair crew on site to assess the damage and hopefully find the cause.

“Because of the location of a water utility cover at the specific location that the sinkhole has emerged, we have also notified Anglian Water of the issue.

gosberton update.. apparently a lorry has gone into a sink hole. this will mean the B3 will continue to drop off and pick up a wheelrite garage. the B9 will divert via Wargate road and belchmire road in both directions. @endeavourfm @LincsFM @LincsBus — Brylaine Travel (@BrylaineTravel) January 5, 2023

“We will continue our immediate investigation and work out what’s happened and the best course of action to pursue in order to get the route re-opened as quickly as possible.”

The most recent tweet by Brylaine said the B9 had returned to its normal route but that the B3 service would not serve the village.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” they said.

Anglian Water has been contacted for comment.