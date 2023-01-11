Man charged over armed robbery at Lincoln Co-op
A local man has been remanded to custody
A man has been charged with three offences following a robbery in Lincoln.
Jason Lee Johnson, aged 27, of Ermine Close, Lincoln was arrested in connection with the crime after police were called to the Co-Op on Burton Road at around 7.57am on Tuesday 27 December.
Johnson was charged with attempted robbery, theft from a shop and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday 6 January and was remanded to custody.
He will appear in court at a later date.