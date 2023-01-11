What has happened to Newport Arch Cantonese Restaurant?
A silent departure?
One of Lincoln’s most popular Chinese restaurants “temporarily closed” around 16 months ago. It is 2023 and there is still no sign of its return, and concerns are being expressed about its future.
Newport Arch Cantonese Restaurant can be found at the top of Lincoln’s historic cobbled Bailgate, serving Chinese cuisine for a number of years and receiving plenty of praise from customers.
However, after being forced to close due to the COVID-19 regulations in 2020, the business was hit with dramatic footfall loss that most businesses can relate to during the pandemic times.
It returned in November 2020 for takeaway only before a full reopening that lasted until August 2021 – when the owners announced the restaurant would be “taking a break” from August 2 and “temporarily closed until further notice”.
That was the final post on Newport Arch Cantonese Restaurant’s Facebook page, and the site has not reopened since the “temporary” closure 16 months ago.
The website is down, the phone number is not answered and the Facebook page has not been updated in months, with the fact it is “permanently closed” only visible when you suggest an edit on their social media page – so could we have seen the secret end for Newport Arch Cantonese Restaurant?
If you have any information about the mysterious sudden closure of the site, feel free to get in touch at [email protected].
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now