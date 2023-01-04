Man charged with four offences after Boston stabbing

The arrested woman has been released on bail

Update, 4 January, 10.25am:

Felikas Grigas, of Hartley Street, Boston, has been charged with four offences following an incident in Boston.

The 34-year-old was arrested after a man was located with two suspected stab wounds.

Grigas has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a blade, harassment without violence and stalking without fear, distress or alarm.

He has been remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 4 January.

The arrested woman has been released on bail while investigations continue.

Original release:

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a suspected attempted murder in Boston.

Our Force Control Room received a report of an injured man in Hartley Street, at 7.52pm on Monday 2 January.

The alleged victim, aged in his 20s, had two suspected stab wounds and has been taken to hospital where his condition is thought to be stable.

A 34-year-old man was shortly arrested in the nearby area on suspicion of attempted murder. A 57-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aiding an offender. Both remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

We are appealing for any witnesses to contact us. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage. Please call us on 101, and quote Incident 295 of 2 January.

You can also email [email protected] – remember to quote incident 295 of 2 January.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

We will release an update when one is available.

