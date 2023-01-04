Thousands of Spalding GP Surgery patients relocated

Lincolnshire NHS leaders have confirmed that around 3,000 patients at Spalding GP surgery will be transferred across several practices instead of just one from next month.

Since 2018, services at Spalding GP Surgery have been provided from Johnson Community Hospital by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS). The trust has decided not to extended its contact, but has agreed to continue providing services at Spalding GP Surgery until an alternative service is in place.

The NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) previously announced that patients registered at Spalding GP surgery will be transferred over to Gosberton Medical Centre. However, following further feedback and in-depth discussion with patients and their representative, transferring the registrations of patients across several GP practices is now considered the best outcome to meet the needs of patients.

Patients of Spalding GP surgery will be sent a letter in the coming weeks confirming which GP practice their registration will be transferred to, and the date when this will take effect. The letter will also provide information to patients about what happens next, and what they need to do if they would prefer to register themselves with an alternative GP practice.

Leaders within the Lincolnshire NHS have now confirmed that most patients will be transferred to one of the following practices:

Munro Medical Centre on West Elloe Avenue in Spalding. The practice also intends to reopen their premises on Church Walk in Pinchbeck in January 2023

Beechfield Medical Centre on Beechfield Gardens in Spalding. The practice intends to open their additional premises, Beechfield West Medical Centre, at the former Pennygate Surgery premises in February 2023

Gosberton Medical Centre on Low Gate in Gosberton

Patients at Spalding GP Surgery should continue to access services at Johnson Community Hospital as normal. It is planned for the transfer to take place in a phased approach starting in February.

Sarah-Jane Mills, Director for Primary Care, Communities and Social Values at NHS Lincolnshire ICB, said: “We appreciate that the process to register patients from Spalding GP Surgery to an alternative GP Practice has taken longer than planned and we thank you everyone involved for their patience.

“Our decision reflects our commitment to addressing the issues raised so that we can be confident that the service best meets patients’ needs both now and in the future.

“This has been a complex process and we have really valued the feedback from patients and their representatives. We take our duty towards patient care very seriously and need to ensure we have been as thorough as possible to provide the best outcome for patients.”

The ICB will explain more about the process and answer any questions at two patient drop in events, which will be held later this month as follows:

January 19 (2pm-4pm) at meeting room 124 at The Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, Spalding

January 26 (2pm-4pm) at meeting room 124 at The Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, Spalding

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now