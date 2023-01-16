Permits introduced on problem parking streets in Grantham

It’s been talked about for years

Grantham streets which have been “plagued” by commuters leaving their cars will get a residents parking scheme.

The roads around the railway station are frequently filled by people catching trains, a Lincolnshire County Council meeting heard.

Despite several written objections, councillors were told that the vast majority of residents were in favour.

The permit scheme would cover parts of Launder Terrace, Queen Street, Grantley Street, Norton Street, Commercial Road, Brewery Hill, Rycroft Street, and operate Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm.

Councillor Adam Stokes, who represents the area, said: “We have been talking about this for many years – I’ve been at meetings with 30 or 40 people asking for this.

“This area is plagued by commuter and shopper parking. The scheme will help remove that, making it easier for residents to park.

“There have been concerns that it doesn’t operate at night-time, but all the complaints I’ve heard from residents have been during the daytime.”

11 objections were received from residents, with some complaining about the added cost to residents.

The Planning and Regulation meeting voted to overrule them, saying it would be positive improvement for the area.

Councillor Tom Ashton said: “I’m always nervous about resident parking schemes – you start with zone 1A and end up with 5C, and the whole town is covered with them.

“In this case it makes sense though – there’s a limit to how far even the most determined individual will walk to the train station.”

Chairman Councillor Ian Fleetwood said: “I will admit to being guilty of parking here myself.

“I know the area well and can understand why residents would want to stop commuter parking there.”

No waiting zones would also be extended on some streets.

Two-hour limited waiting bays would operate Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm for use by non-permit holders, with no restrictions on weekends.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now