Plans for 20-metre-tall 5G mast in north Lincoln

Preliminary plans have been submitted for a 5G mast in Lincoln which would measure 20 metres tall.

The proposed location for the mast is a grassy area on the junction of Riseholme Road and Scopwick Place, near the Lincoln Imp pub.

The pole would improve service for the northern end of the city, including the Ermine. It would be more than double the height of nearby lampposts.

Documents have been submitted by CK Hutchison Networks to determine whether a full planning application to the City of Lincoln Council will be necessary.

They say this spot is the only one suitable to reach the desired homes.

“Modern mobile phone base stations operate on a low power and accordingly, need to be located within close proximity to the areas they are required to serve,” the documents say.

“Increasingly, people are also using mobile devices in the home which requires the installation of base station infrastructure closer to such residential area.”

The planning application claims that the mast will “assimilate well into the immediate street scene and not be detrimental.”

20 metres is considered to be the minimum height for effective 5G coverage.

There is a similar mast nearby on Riseholme Road, but the documents say that other sites wouldn’t be capable of holding the extra equipment that would be needed, meaning it will have to be located somewhere new.

Cabinets would also be installed near the base of the mast, and there would be a GPS module on top.

5G stands for fifth-generation mobile networks, which are designed to be faster with greater capacity.

The majority of UK will be able to receive it by 2027.

