Police appeal after ‘vulgar proposition’ made to woman in Lincoln

We are appealing for witnesses following an incident where a vulgar proposition was made to a woman by an unknown man.

We received a report that a woman was walking in Cannon Street in Lincoln at around 3.45pm on Saturday (7 January) when she was approached by a man on a black bike asking her for a cigarette. He had approached from the Stamp End direction.

When she declined, he then made a vulgar comment which left the woman feeling upset. She left the area.

He is described as white, in his early 20s with yellowing teeth and was wearing a black hoody, blue track suit bottoms and white trainers.

We have since heard anecdotal reports that other women may have experienced a similar interaction but we have received no further reports, and we would encourage anyone who may have been approached in this way to come forward and report it.

We are also appealing for witnesses who may have seen this incident, or captured it on dashcam or mobile phone to contact us.

If you can help with our enquiries, please contact PC Brown via email on [email protected], or you can call 101 and ask to speak with him. Please quote incident 237 of 7 January in your email or call.

