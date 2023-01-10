Investigation launched after marine pilot dies in ‘fall from ladder’
Union flag on Grimsby Docks has been flying at half mast
A marine pilot working for Associated British Ports sadly died after a ‘fall from a pilot ladder’ in the Humber Estuary, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said.
The circumstances around the man’s tragic death on Sunday, January 8 are being investigated by the authorities and ABP is assisting with inquiries.
Since the news of the man’s death the Union flag on Grimsby Docks has been flying at half mast, according to several reports.
A spokesperson for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said: “The MAIB has begun an investigation into a fall from a pilot ladder in the Humber Estuary on the 8th January resulting in one fatality.
“A team of MAIB inspectors and technical staff were deployed to the accident site on Sunday and are in the process of gathering evidence to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic accident.
“The purpose of MAIB’s investigation is to improve safety and where lessons can be learnt, recommendations will be made to prevent reoccurrence.”
An Associated British Ports spokesperson previously said: “ABP is saddened to confirm that that one of our marine pilots was fatally injured during operations on the water yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.
“The gentleman’s next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are very much with those closest to him. We are also providing support to our colleagues during this difficult time.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now