Reflections 2022: Debbie Barnes – New year, new career?
Could the new year bring a career change?
Debbie Barnes is the CEO of Lincolnshire County Council
As one year comes to an end and another begins, this is often a time for reflection. For some of us this is a chance to think about work, question whether our job is fulfilling and decide if we should look for a change.
At Lincolnshire County Council we truly believe that our employees are our greatest asset and in return, we do our best to ensure that they enjoy a supportive work environment. Recent improvements mean that we now offer:
- Hybrid working which has enabled many colleagues to enjoy a better work-life balance
- An attractive package of pay, employee benefits, and a wide range of health and wellbeing support
- Career development and apprenticeships which we are building on and developing
Our services are very diverse and it’s easy to take for granted what we provide, from maintaining the footpaths and roads where you live to providing vital support for children, families and vulnerable adults.
We’re proud of our record of encouraging communities to thrive and doing this in the most efficient way, ensuring that your council tax is used wisely.
Take a look at our Corporate Plan to get an idea of how our whole purpose is to support local people in a wide variety of ways.
As an organisation employing around 4,500 employees we’re always looking for new colleagues to join us.
A flavour of the services we provide can be seen in our main achievements of the year:
A programme of improving special school provision continues to benefit many communities including Boston, Lincoln, Bourne and Horncastle
- Tattershall’s new Household Waste Recycling Centre officially opened
- Work on major road projects in Spalding and Grantham continues
- Lincoln’s new De Wint Court Extra Care facility was opened
- The first business moved into our new Hub at the South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone
- Construction has begun on a new children’s care home on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council
- VisitEngland named Lincoln Castle, The Collection and Usher Gallery among England’s best attractions
- A new carers’ support service launched
- Preliminary works have been taking place for North Hykeham Relief Road
- Huttoft Boat Shed and Café opened
- A new wedding venue opened at the Usher Gallery
We offer opportunities in a huge number of career paths. We are particularly keen to recruit to the care sector which involves supporting vulnerable people of all ages. This can be an especially rewarding career with great prospects. If you think this could be for you, please take a look at our adult care and children’s services job pages on our website. There you will find all kinds of useful information about what this area of work is all about as well as our latest vacancies.
We also have many colleagues carrying out important functions behind the scenes, for example accountants and lawyers.
We support our employees by developing skills and knowledge that will encourage them in their chosen path.
At Lincolnshire County Council we have over 70 different apprenticeships currently available for employees across all directorates and at different career stages.
These are no longer just for 16-19 year olds. Although we actively want to employ young talent, we have employees of all ages who are upskilling through an apprenticeship.
So if you feel excited by what we have on offer, why not take the next step?
Find out more at by looking at the jobs and careers section on Lincolnshire County Council’s website.
Join us and help us to build the county you want to work in and make a real difference for the people of Lincolnshire.
Wishing you a great Christmas and a happy new year!