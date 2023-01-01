Lincolnshire awards championing local business
A wonderful year celebrating all things great about Lincolnshire
Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, brought over 1,200 people from the county together for a series of awards ceremonies recognising the finest in Lincolnshire’s business sectors.
Five large scale awards ceremonies and a 30 Under 30 presentation were held across six months – with 50 winners chosen from over 200 finalists.
Whether it was teachers or apprentices, tech minds or charitable champions, this year’s awards were made to represent and reflect on all that is great about Lincolnshire business.
2023 is on the horizon, and there are big plans for another packed awards schedule for next year. Here is a look back at the six awards ceremonies and presentations held by Stonebow Media in 2022.
Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards
The best in Lincolnshire’s business sectors were celebrated in 2022, as The Lincolnite hosted its inaugural Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this May.
The ceremony was hosted by local actor and voice of The Cube Colin McFarlane, as winners were announced from a strong list of nominees across our Lincolnshire-wide business industries.
Environmental champions, innovative minds, family businesses and much more were honoured at the ceremony, as 11 awards were handed out across a range of finalist categories.
The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2022 were organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, in partnership with the University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise – with the event catered by Salted Orange.
Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards
In July, it was the turn of the education sector to be recognised, with the first annual Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards at the Engine Shed.
Hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Carla Greene, the awards gave a nod to leading individuals and organisations in the teaching industry over the past year, reflecting on the hard work of primary, secondary and SEND schools as well as the teachers that work within them.
The jubilee theme saw around 250 people in attendance waving Union Jack flags as live music played and a three-course meal was served between the awards.
The Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2022 were organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, in partnership with Lincoln College – with the event catered by Salted Orange.
Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards
On to October, and it was time for the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards, bringing together the finest hospitality businesses in the county for a celebration of hard work after a difficult time for the sector.
Hospitality and events were brought to their knees by the COVID-19 pandemic, and these awards were designed to showcase the fantastic work done across the board to keep business running through a global health crisis, and then blossom as the world reopened post-lockdown.
A ceremony at the Engine Shed was hosted by Lincs FM radio host John Marshall, with awards handed out to the finest experiences, hotels, pubs, restaurants and getaway companies in Lincolnshire.
The Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards were organised by Stonebow Media and MyLocal in partnership with Lincoln College and Destination Lincolnshire – with catering provided by Salted Orange.
Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards
The last of Stonebow Media’s awards ceremonies in 2022 was November’s Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards, recognising the best in local innovation.
Public speaker and coach Richard Askam compered the event, which invited people to get into the festive spirit early while also celebrating some of the county’s finest business minds.
Awards highlighted the roles of start-up businesses, apprentices, tech designs and unique inventions that left their mark on the community in 2022.
The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards were organised by MyLocal and Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite – with catering provided by Salted Orange.
The Lincolnite 30 Under 30
Each year, The Lincolnite recognises outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the county of Lincolnshire despite their young ages, with the annual 30 Under 30 awards.
30 rising stars are chosen from a shortlist of nominees, ranging from sports stars and rising music sensations, to mental health ambassadors and entrepreneurial success stories.
A ceremony was held at Lincoln Cathedral’s Chapterhouse in November this year to allow the winners to meet one another and accept their awards with their loved ones alongside them.
The event was organised by MyLocal and The Lincolnite, thanks to the support of sponsors Sparkhouse, Ringrose Law, Lincoln College Group, Streets Chartered Accountants, Visual Print & Design and The Strait and Narrow.
