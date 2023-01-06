Skegness hotel expansion to attract coach parties set to be turned down

It would add at least 50 new rooms

A Skegness hotel’s major expansion meant to boost the local economy is set to be refused.

The Royal Hotel on Drummond Road submitted plans last year for at least 50 new rooms which would enable it to welcome coach trips.

However, East Lindsey’s planning officers have recommended the plans are turned down.

A reason hasn’t been given at this time, although residents have complained about loss of privacy.

The proposed extension would form a one to three-storey high courtyard to the west of the hotel.

The extension would bring larger parties to Skegness which the resort currently misses out on, according to the application.

“Our client has recognised the need for a hotel within Skegness that can accommodate coach parties,” a statement says.

“At present, there is not a hotel large enough to exploit this potential trade, which means that the town is losing business to more competitive coastal regions.

“The provision of a hotel of this size within Skegness would offer our client the opportunity to market the town as a coach trip holiday destination, which would be a great asset to the local economy.”

However, the scale of the plans have drawn criticism from some local residents. A neighbour says the three-storey courtyard would “tower over Lifeboat Avenue.”

“At three storeys high, the development will be taller than every nearby property and will overlook the rear gardens of residents along the west side of the street.

“Drawings show windows on the south side, which would completely remove the privacy of residents.”

They also claim that “noise from the venue is already an issue” and extra rooms would cause increased disruption for residents.

The application will be decided by planning committee on Thursday, January 13.

The fate of a planning application for a Travelodge on nearby South Parade will also be determined that day.

