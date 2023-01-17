‘Smaller shops will suffer’ in Boston after Rebos closure
The department store will close for good
The loss of Rebos department store in Boston could have a knock-on effect on smaller businesses in the Lincolnshire town, according to the local community.
The owner of the Rebos Serkan Aslan previously said that a monthly energy bill of between £30,000 to £40,000 caused him to make the “difficult decision” to close. However, he insisted that “nobody will lose their jobs” and will still be employed “under our umbrella”.
The closed store is understood to be reopening again for a closing down sale on Wednesday, January 18 and the owner still hopes to find an alternative use for the building to allow it stay open in some capacity.
A man told BBC Look North: “If there’s less attractive shops you’re going to get less footfall, and less people, and then other shops will suffer so it’s a knock on effect, buut it’s sad to see. I don’t come into Boston very often, but I’ve just nipped up and seen that and you think ‘not good’.”
Another woman said: “It’s a shame because a lot of these big stores do draw people in and in the long run if they’re not coming in the small shops are the ones that are going to suffer and I feel sorry for them.”
The Rebos department store had replaced the iconic Oldrids which closed on Strait Bargate in 2020 after 216 years of trading. Rebos opened in October 2021, but suffered a big blow this week when its closure was announced.
