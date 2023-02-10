Lincoln artist challenge fashion industry with 10ft giant jeans art

Fast fashion can be detrimental to the planet

A local artist aims to educate the masses on the social and environmental dangers of the fashion industry with her eye-catching 10-feet high Giant Jeans display in Lincoln.

Kerry Gibson, a Lincoln-based textiles artist and owner of Rethread Denim, created the Giant Jeans as part of an exhibition coming to Lincoln next week called Unpicking the story of your Clothes.

The jeans in question are 10-feet tall and made entirely of discarded denim, making them likely the largest pair of educational, sustainable jeans in the world.

Kerry said: “I see the fashion industry like a giant jigsaw puzzle; every part of the industry has a role to play, and every action has an impact on something else.

“If we understand the real fashion industry we learn about social, environmental, and ecological issues that affect us all. We can be educated on human rights, gender equality, consumption, and climate change.

“The jeans and Project Fashion Fixed are simply a way of trying to raise awareness around these issues but in a fun and engaging way.

“I am ‘educating through creativity’ and trying to engage the younger generation and help them see that even the small decisions we make can make a big difference.”

After collaborating with St Barnabas Hospice, Kerry was given denim that could not be resold, washed it and then deconstructed the jeans into a new resource.

It was here where she layered images and weaved stories together using patchwork, and with the help of London-based designer Mohsin Sajid – the jeans were ready.

Stitched onto the jeans are pictures of some of the most notorious denim wearers in popular culture, from Elvis Presley to Ramones, as part of a history lesson on the origin of denim wear.

The jeans tie into Project Fast Fashion, an initiative led by Kerry last year, challenging people to explore topics around sustainable fashion as part of an extra-curricular activity alongside their studies.

All the students asked to return for this year have done, and some of their work will go alongside the Giant Jeans in this installation.

Giant Jeans will open at the Project Space Plus gallery on the University of Lincoln campus from Thursday, February 16 until Saturday, February 18 – between 10am and 4pm.

It has been supported by Lincoln Business Improvement Group’s Lincoln Creates initiative and will be free to view inside the Nicola De La Haye building.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.