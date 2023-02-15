Decision looms on £900k South Kesteven council service hub

Plans for a £900,000 customer service hub in Grantham will go before full council next month.

South Kesteven District Council Cabinet have recommended that the vacant units in the Picture House are converted, although opposition groups aren’t convinced.

A “substantial amount” of the costs would be shared with another public service which would also occupy the space.

The Alliance SK group urged scrutiny of the project when it comes before full council on Wednesday, March 1.

Group leader Councillor Ashley Baxter said: “Most people across South Kesteven would be confused that the council can spend almost a million pounds on a customer service centre in Grantham when there is apparently no money available for many more important projects including Deepings Leisure Centre and well-established festivals, services and projects across the District.”

The designs would create a central hub for public services, replacing the temporary services in the nearby Guildhall Arts Centre.

Council leader Kelham Cooke told last week’s Executive meeting that the new hub would improve services for residents.

“Following the really successful transfer of our main headquarters into the Picture House, attention is now focused on bringing forward a customer service hub to occupy the empty lower floor units located next to the Savoy Cinema, and also just below our new office,” he said.

“The space provides a perfect opportunity to work with a public sector partner who has expressed interest in sharing the space.

“It will offer a single point of contact for the public sector services in our district.

“The costs will be shared across the two parties. A substantial part of the cost for this will not be born by South Kesteven District Council.”

He also praised the council’s new headquarters, saying the modern workspace was improving how staff worked together.

The move is expected to be completed by autumn if approved. Detailed designs and estimated costings for the new service hub have already been drawn up.

