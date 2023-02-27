A17 closed near Fosdyke Bridge due to crash
There are significant delays in the area
A section of the A17 has been closed in both directions due to a collision.
The crash happened at around 7.30am on Monday, February 27 near Fosdyke Bridge and has caused significant delays on all connecting routes.
Emergency services have closed the road between Middle Marsh Road and Wash Road. Congestion is backed up to the A16.
It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved or if there have been any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.