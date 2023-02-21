Appeal to find missing Grimsby teen last seen at the weekend
Can you help us find missing 16-year-old Kieran?
We are appealing for help to locate him after he was reported to us as missing yesterday (Monday 20 February).
Kieran is described as slim build, approximately 6ft tall with blonde hair and is thought to be wearing a black puffa jacket, a black hooded top and joggers, along with white Nike Air Force trainers.
He was last seen in the Worcester Avenue area of Grimsby at approximately 5pm on Saturday 18 February.
If you have any information, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 622 of 20 February.
