Barriers outside hotels ahead of Skegness asylum seekers protest
The “Enough is Enough’ march will take place on Saturday
Barriers have been erected outside some of the hotels housing asylum seekers in Skegness ahead of a protest this weekend.
The “Enough is Enough” march, which is being co-ordinated by far-right organisation The Patriotic Alternative, will take place on Saturday.
They are opposed to a recent government initiative to house asylum seekers at hotels in seaside town while their applications are processed.
A congregation will walk through Skegness from the train station at 11am on Saturday, marching along the strip to the clock town to make their voices heard about the current situation.
The protest was previously condemned by the Home Office who accused organisers of attempting to “fuel resentment” towards those seeking refuge.
Skegness MP Matt Warman also condemned far-right groups of “shamelessly” exploiting concerns over asylum seekers in hotels.
Lincolnshire Police said there hasn’t been a rise in crime in Skegness, despite online fearmongering. This is after unconfirmed claims circulated in Facebook groups about disorder which is blamed on the temporary migrants.
Superintendent Pat Coates also said: “We recognise that it is a contentious issue and there are some genuine concerns amongst the community, but clearly for Saturday we want people to attend it, have their speeches, but please do it in a peaceful way.”
Meanwhile, the Facebook group ‘Skegness Vent’, where there has been frequent discussion of the protest, announced that it was being paused and would “be back in a few days”.
