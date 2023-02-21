MP warns far-right exploiting worries about Skegness asylum seekers

Skegness MP Matt Warman has condemned far-right groups of “shamelessly” exploiting concerns over asylum seekers in hotels.

A protest is planned on Saturday against the controversial housing of asylum seekers in the town while claims are processed.

It comes a week after a violent demonstration outside a Merseyside hotel where they were also being housed, with 15 arrests.

The Skegness event has been linked to the Patriotic Alternative, a right-wing group which has been accused of inflaming tensions wherever migrants are housed.

The town’s MP spoke in Parliament on Monday, urging people to reject extremism and focus on the issues.

He told the Secretary for Immigration: “Like me, the Minister, the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister believe that hotels are the wrong place to put people seeking asylum, but on Saturday in Skegness another protest is planned against the use of these hotels.

“While there are legitimate concerns, I hope the Minister will agree that the shameless use of people’s concerns by far-right groups is to be deplored and stands in the way of our having a sensible conversation that will in the long-term allow us to move beyond the use of these hotels.

“Will he join me in appealing to the people of Skegness to focus, rightly, on those issues but not to join hands with far-right groups?”

Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Immigration, said people shouldn’t “stoke disorder or community tension in Skegness.”

“I know my Honourable Friend’s constituents are frustrated by the use of hotels in Skegness—as are we in Government—and want to see action to tackle the small boats issue,” he said.

“They want to see our laws enforced and those coming here illegally apprehended and removed to other safe countries, but I know also that they will not want to join with more pernicious elements such as far-right groups and to stoke disorder or community tensions in his town.

“I applaud him for the work he is doing with his community; he held an important public meeting recently to listen to community concerns and raise them with me and the Home Secretary as we formulate policy.”

East Lindsey District Council hasn’t commented on the planned protest.

Lincolnshire Police say they are are aware of the plans and will monitor the situation.

Serco, the government contractor responsible for housing asylum seekers, are now exploring other options such as detached housing and student accommodation.

The policy has proved controversial in other towns, with locals accusing Serco of turning them into “dumping grounds”.

Five hotels in Skegness are currently being used, along with one in Boston and another in South Kesteven.

