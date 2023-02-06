Home Office condemns Skegness asylum seekers protest

A protest against the housing of asylum seekers at hotels in Skegness has been condemned by the Home Office, accusing organisers of attempting to “fuel resentment” towards those seeking refuge.

An “Enough is Enough” march will take place in Skegness on February 25 – as members of the community protest recent government initiatives to house asylum seekers at hotels in the seaside town while their applications are processed.

A congregation will walk through Skegness from the train station on Saturday at 11am, marching along the strip to the clock tower to make their voices heard about the current situation.

It comes after an intense storm of division crashed over Skegness, when the Home Office began utilising hotels across the town as a housing point for those seeking refuge.

East Lindsey District Council called the move “unlawful” and it has been claimed that councillors knew nothing of the Home Office’s plans until people were already inside the hotels.

There are currently seven hotels in Lincolnshire being used for this purpose, and with over 100,000 applications in a backlog, it could end up being some time before that figure is reduced.

Coined the “veterans before illegals” march, the event has not come without its fear share of criticism – namely from the Home Office themselves.

The Home Office has criticised “attempts to fuel resentment” towards asylum seekers and says it will be engaging with the police and local community to “identify any community tensions” during the march.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The welfare of asylum seekers in our care is of the utmost importance and any attempts to fuel resentment towards them are completely unacceptable.

“Whenever we seek to use sites for asylum accommodation, we engage with the local police and other stakeholders to identify any community tensions.

“We continually review the security at asylum accommodation sites with providers.”

Lincolnshire Police are also aware of the protest and will monitor the situation, with attendance figures as yet unclear.

