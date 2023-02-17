Big improvements in ambulance handovers at Lincolnshire hospitals

Lincolnshire hospitals are seeing a ‘much improved performance’ on ambulance handover delays.

The trust reported a gradual decrease in Lincoln A&E waiting times following severe problems over the winter.

Although there’s still high demand, the hospital says better handovers are one reason to be optimistic.

There were previously issues with unloading patients brought by ambulance due to the lack of available beds.

The number of patients going to hospital also fell slightly in the last month, which could be down to less transmission of winter colds, flu and Covid.

A spokesperson for United Lincolnshire Health Trust (ULHT) said it was working hard to manage delays and give patients the care they needed.

“As a trust, we continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safe and timely delivery of care to all of our patients through what has been and continues to be a very challenging winter so far,” they said.

“We are still experiencing pressures on our urgent and emergency care pathways, but with a slight reduction in the number of patients being admitted to hospital and much improved performance on ambulance handover delays. This reflects a similar in position across the country, as cases of respiratory viruses are decreasing slightly in the community.

“We do continue to advise all patients to ensure they are staying well and to help themselves by visiting NHS 111 online, which can signpost to the relevant healthcare service. You can also access care from your local pharmacy, your GP or an Urgent Treatment Centre.”

January saw just over 16,700 people go to the accident and emergency departments at Lincoln and Boston.

This is down from nearly 19,000 the month before.

There were gradual improvements in the number of patients waiting more than four hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged.

It is now 60.7%, including 94.8% of the most serious type of emergencies.

12 hour waits were also down by around a third, from over 1000 in December to 650 in January.

