Boston anti-social behaviour sparks dispersal order

A dispersal order has been put in place for Boston town centre after following reports of anti-social behaviour.

The order began at 3pm on Tuesday, 22 February, and will remain in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 22 February.

It was put in place after we received several reports of groups of men verbally abusing and harassing others in the town centre.

Inspector Deb Charlesworth said: “This behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will act accordingly.

“The dispersal order gives officers the power to ask a group of two or more people to leave the dispersal area if they are committing anti-social behaviour, or if we believe they may, or are likely to, cause a nuisance to someone else. We would urge members of the public to continue reporting any incidents of anti-social behaviour to us by calling 101.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”