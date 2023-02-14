Brianna Ghey: Candlelit vigil in Lincoln for killed trans teen

Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community in Lincoln are being invited to join a candlelit vigil to remember Brianna Ghey, a teenage trans girl stabbed to death at a park in Warrington.

The nation has been mourning the tragic death of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in Cheshire on Saturday, February 11.

She was found lying on a path with stab wounds, and a 15-year-old boy and girl have both been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Cheshire Police are now exploring the possibility of the incident being a hate crime, given Brianna’s transgender identity.

A national fundraiser to support Brianna’s family has already surpassed over £70,000 in donations in just 24 hours, and the people of Lincoln are also doing their bit to remember her.

Taking place at Speakers’ Corner by Lincoln High Street between 6pm and 8pm, a candlelit vigil will be held in solidarity with Brianna and her loved ones, offering LGBTQ+ allies the chance to pay their respects on Sunday, February 19.

Attendees are being asked to dress accordingly given the cold weather, and come armed with banners or placards to spread the message with more impact.

It will be one of dozens of vigils to take place across the nation, as communities come together in Brianna’s name.

Cheshire Constabulary issued a family statement on Monday, describing Brianna as a “larger than life” character.

Her family say: “Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister.

“She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation. The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated.”

For more information on the Lincoln vigil, visit the event’s Facebook page.

