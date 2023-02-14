Work starts on £3m Stack complex at former Lincoln railway station

A new £3 million leisure and entertainment complex in the centre of Lincoln is stacking up.

STACK will be an ambitious new leisure complex at the former St Marks Railway Station in Lincoln, with plans to open later this year.

There will be ten street food outlets, five bars, a roof terrace, a central plaza and a stage area for live performances once construction is complete.

Planning permission was unanimously granted for the £3 million development late last year, and the project should create up to 160 jobs in the area.

The existing unit is currently being stripped out to make way for the 2,000 capacity venue, with construction company Inco Contracts assigned to the works.

STACK released a host of CGI images and a virtual walkthrough video of what the site will look like upon completion, with bright lights and good times at the forefront of the agenda.

The hopes are for it to be ready to open to the public by the end of summer 2023.

It will provide a much-needed boost for St Marks Shopping Centre after a host of departures and store closures in recent times – including Debenhams, Gap, Costa Coffee and more in the last 18 months alone.

