CCTV appeal after teenager’s phone stolen in Grantham

Police want to identify this man in connection with the theft

We are seeking assistance to identify the man in the image in connection with the theft of a mobile phone.

A teenage boy left his mobile phone on a seat in a communal area of the Isaac Newton Centre in Grantham.

A man, aged 50 to 60, was sat on the bench where the phone was. We would like to speak to the man in the image in connection with this theft. He had grey hair, and was wearing a grey jumper, black coat, black jeans and black trainers.

The theft happened on 17 January, and we have recently received the CCTV images to release.

If you recognise this man, please call u on 101 and quote 262 of 17 January.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.