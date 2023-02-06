Cyclist seriously injured in Grimsby ‘hit and run’
Officers investigating a road traffic collision in Grimsby are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
It was reported that a white transit-style van was driving eastbound on Westward Ho when it was in collision with a pushbike at around 7.40pm on Friday 3 February.
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries.
The white van failed to stop and left in the direction of Bargate.
If you have any information regarding this incident, including dashcam footage, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 583 of 3 February.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.