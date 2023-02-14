Couple fundraising for IVF after years of failed attempts at third pregnancy

The couple have tried for a baby for years now

After years of struggling to get pregnant and round off their idyllic family settings, a couple from Mablethorpe are now appealing for donations to fund expensive IVF treatment.

Faye Squires and her partner Steve, from Mablethorpe, have been trying for a number of years to complete their family environment with a third child, but have so far been unable to get pregnant.

Faye has two children from a previous relationship which she describes as her “absolute world”, but says that they are now “desperate” to complete the family together.

The couple have explored alternative fertility options and opted for in vitro fertilisation (IVF), where an egg is removed from the woman’s ovaries and fertilised in a laboratory.

IVF can be a very expensive process, with one cycle costing up to £5,000 a go, according to the NHS website, but after years of failed pregnancy attempts, Faye and Steve are now reaching out to the public for help.

A fundraiser has been set up by Faye and Steve to help fund this expensive treatment, and at the time of reporting donations stand at £1,060 – with an overall target of £3,000.

You can visit the GoFundMe page here.

Faye says within the fundraiser: “To put it honestly, we are absolutely desperate to have a baby and have been struggling for many years now.

“I was really unsure and nervous about starting a GoFundMe, I absolutely understand we are going through a cost of living crisis at the moment so please please don’t feel obliged to help, only support if you can and want to.”

