Dance with Radio DJ Chris Moyles at Lincoln’s Engine Shed

A journey through ‘the best music of the best decade’

Radio X DJ Chris Moyles will be in Lincoln in just over three months to ‘take you on a journey through the best music of the best decade’.

The Engine Shed in Lincoln will host ‘Chris Moyles ’90s Hangover’ on Saturday, May 27, 2023, which will be ‘delving through indie, rock, pop and dance music from the 90s’.

Tickets priced at £22 have unfortunately sold out, but there are still tickets available priced at £24.75 – purchase yours online here.

The 49-year-old, who featured in the latest series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ last year, is no stranger to Lincoln as his brother and sister-in-law live here.

He also enjoyed a back-and-forth with The Lincolnite after speaking about his three-hour wait for a taxi on the radio, saying the fact Uber was not operating in Lincoln is “weird and unbelievable”.

The story we wrote about Chris’ Lincolnite shoutout and visit to the city was read out to his Radio X listeners and even got a round of applause from the breakfast show team. After reading this story on air, Chris joked that he had “stumbled into a debate,” but he vowed, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, to fix the lack of taxis in Lincoln.

