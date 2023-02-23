LNER testing possibility of direct Cleethorpes to London train route
Work could start on resurrecting the route next year
A direct train route from Cleethorpes to London Kings Cross could be on the horizon, 30 years after it ground to a halt.
Three Lincolnshire MPs have announced their hopes of work starting on the route as early as May next year.
Speculation of a direct London route to and from North East Lincolnshire has been ongoing for many years, with members of Parliament appealing to Network Rail on multiple occasions in recent times.
It has been 30 years since a train to London ran from that area of coastal Lincolnshire, and it has been argued that a return for the service would boost the local economy and tourism prospects.
However, negotiations now appear to be gathering momentum, after three Lincolnshire MPs met with the managing director at London North Eastern Railway on Wednesday to discuss the plans.
Great Grimsby MP Lia Nici, Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh, and Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers held a virtual meeting with LNER boss David Horne to outline their suggestions for the route.
The local stops within this route would involve all three of the constituencies of these MPs, passing through Cleethorpes, Grimsby, Lincoln and Market Rasen on its way to the capital.
Lia Nici says that the first stage of authorisation and checks are now complete, after ensuring that Azuma trains could fit along the route.
The next stage will involve a test run of the route, and the trio will meet with Transport Secretary Huw Merriman next week to discuss when this can be started.
It is hoped that, with approval, construction of the route can begin in May 2024, though a completion date is unclear at present.
