Drugs, cash and weapons found as police raid Lincoln property

Two arrests were made, with one man bailed and a woman released

A search warrant was executed at Browning Drive, Lincoln yesterday (February 2). Cash, suspected class A and B drugs, and weapons, including a knife and a knuckle duster were located.

A 37 year old man and a 56 year old woman, both from Lincoln, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs. The woman has been released under investigation and the man has been bailed. Our enquiries continue.

PC Burrows said: “We act proactively and respond to intelligence in order to keep communities safe.

“Tackling the wider issue of drug supply is one of our key priorities.

“We will continue to target any suspected criminal activity and we would like to thank our communities for their support in this.”

The county’s first dedicated Drugs Strategy was launched in 2022, developed by Lincolnshire Police in partnership with members of the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership (SLP) First dedicated drugs strategy launched for the county | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk).

Plans include targeting suspects involved in the supply and production of illicit drugs, stripping assets from offenders, safeguarding those exploited to commit criminal offences, and seeking remand for people charged with possession with intent to supply and supply offences.

