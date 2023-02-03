Lincolnshire MP calling for ban on sale of vapes

She cites physical and environmental harm as the main issues

The MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham will be proposing a ban on vapes and e-cigarettes when she presents a bill to parliament next week.

Dr Caroline Johnson, an NHS children’s doctor and member of Parliament’s Health and Social Care Select Committee, will seek to implement the prohibition as part of her Ten Minute Rule Bill.

The bill will be presented to parliament on Wednesday, February 8, and the Sleaford and North Hykeham MP will be hoping to highlight the positives of a blanket ban on e-cigarettes.

It comes after an NHS survey conducted in 2021 found that 18% of 15-year-olds considered themselves users of vapes.

Dr Johnson argues that despite the preventative fines currently in place, disposable devices remain far too accessible for young people.

Popular disposable vape brands in the UK tend to use around 20mg of nicotine in their devices, which is roughly equal to smoking 40-50 cigarettes.

The Lincolnshire-based MP is hoping the physical and environmental impact of these devices will be recognised by her fellow government members and encourage the bill to be passed.

Ahead of the presentation of her bill next Wednesday 8th February in Parliament, Dr Caroline Johnson MP says: “The Government is committed to achieving a smoke-free generation by 2030.

“Reusable e-cigarettes and vapes remain an important aid to quitting smoking, but I fear that their colourful, child friendly flavoured, disposable counterparts are luring non-smokers into a life of addiction, which risks creating a new generation of nicotine addicts.

“I look forward to presenting my Bill to Parliament soon and to highlighting the effects disposable e-cigarettes and vapes are having on our nation’s health and natural environment.”

