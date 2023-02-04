Duo spared jail after police find £200k cannabis farm in Holbeach
Almost 250 plants were found at various stages of growth
Two men who were caught after police found over 240 cannabis plants worth up to £200,000 at a Holbeach farm were given suspended jail sentences by a judge.
Officers raided Millbank Farm on 22 May 2020 after removing a yale lock, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
David Eager, prosecuting, said Harvey Tyler, 23, whose role was to water the crop, was found living on the premises in a small caravan.
Mr Eager told the court while police were at the barn Daniel Magner, 33, arrived with a key to the property.
Both men admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis.
“There were 243 cannabis plants in various stages of growth,” Mr Eager told the court.
“It was a barn full of mature cannabis plants with all the various equipment except a watering system.”
A police drugs expert said the cannabis plants would produce a yield of between 6.7 and 20 kgs with a value ranging from £34,000 to £202,000 depending on how it was sold.
Jeremy Janes, mitigating for Tyler, said he had recently become a father and worked hard to put this behind him.
Neil Sands, mitigating for Magner, said he had come under considerable pressure after renting the property and would abide by the terms of a suspended sentence.
Passing sentence Recorder Benjamin Nolan KC told both men: “It was production on a commercial scale. There was significant equipment.”
But Recorder Nolan said he accepted that Magner had initially rented the property for legitimate use as a car repair business and then came under some pressure to use it for cannabis.
Recorder Nolan said he also accepted that Tyler had come under some pressure in his lesser role as head gardener for the cannabis farm.
Magner was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment suspended for two years.
Tyler was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment suspended for two years.
Both men must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.
Recorder Nolan told them he could pass suspended sentences on each of them as it was a long time ago and they had both stayed out of trouble.
