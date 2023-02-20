Emotional scenes at Brianna Ghey vigil in Lincoln
“Brianna Ghey should still be alive and have her whole life ahead of her”
A candlelit vigil was held in Lincoln on Sunday for Brianna Ghey, the trans teenage schoolgirl who was tragically murdered at a park in Cheshire earlier this month.
16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found dead at a park in Warrington on Saturday, February 11, bringing the nation into a state of shock.
After a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of Brianna’s murder, Cheshire Police began exploring the possibility that this incident could have been a hate crime, given the victim’s gender identity as a trans girl.
The two accused have since been charged with murder and face a trial in July this year.
Signs of solidarity have been rife across the Untied Kingdom since the news broke, and in Lincoln it was no different.
A candlelit vigil took place at Speakers’ Corner in Lincoln on Sunday evening, with hundreds of members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies, coming together to pay their respects to Brianna and her loved ones.
Transgender flags of light blue, white and pink were waved at the site as attendees gave speeches on the importance of safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, as well as spreading a message of love and positivity within society.
One of the event organisers, Natasha Chapman, told The Lincolnite ahead of the event: “Brianna Ghey should still be alive and should still have her whole life ahead of her.
“I have a number of trans loved ones who’ve been feeling scared and uncertain since the news broke and I hope this event will go at least a little way towards reassuring them that a great many people care for and support them.
“Trans people are suffering transphobia from a phoney culture war whipped up by a government looking for a distraction from their own failings.”
She went on to say that tragic incidents like Brianna’s death should serve as a “wake-up call” for society.
Natasha added: “It is clear that the vast majority of people just want everyone to be able to get on with their lives as they see fit without suffering abuse or bigotry. I hope that this will be a wake-up call for those promoting hate that their actions have real consequences.
“This is a deeply painful time for the trans community and LGBT+ community more widely and I hope spending some time together in solidarity will reduce that pain.”
See more photos from the event, captured by Steve Smailes Photography:
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.