Planning approved for new Skegness TEC campus
Part of the £14 million Connected Coast Town Deal for Skegness
A new campus for further and higher education at Skegness TEC has been given the go-ahead by East Lindsey District Council.
Skegness TEC is a college that specialises in training, education and careers, and this new campus will offer vocational skills training across a range of subjects for the students.
Programmes will be developed to meet the needs of the local area upon completion, and it has been described as a game-changer for the Skegness economy after East Lindsey District Council granted planning consent for the facility.
This development will support the delivery of high-quality learning in various disciplines, from construction to hospitality, tourism to public services, and engineering to health and social care.
It is one of many transformational projects arriving at Skegness thanks to the Connected Coast Town Deal, which saw the seaside town benefit from £14 million of government funding.
The primary focus of this project is to create a new purpose-built college of further and higher education for Skegness.
Ann Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of TEC Partnership, is leading on the campus development and is excited about the positive impact it will have on the local area.
She commented: “The new Skegness TEC campus development is designed to enable a transformational employment and skills programme to tackle the net outward migration of talent and deliver local skills that match the economic vision for the area.
“The development of a college within Skegness is intended to drive up the levels of aspiration, improve local access to skills, training and employment, and support upskilling the local workforce.”
It is expected to lead to greater work opportunities for local residents, supporting 1,000 people to enter employment over a 10-year period.
Cllr Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council said: “The Skegness TEC provides a new learning and training opportunity for young people and adults to train in their vocations right here in Skegness without the need to travel to other towns to study.
“A Further and Higher education facility has been much needed in the town and is something I have been pushing for ever since I became a Councillor.
“I am very pleased that the £14m of Town Deal funding and the consent through planning permission is now able to make this vision a reality.
“As well as offering residents more options on where to train and upskill, the college will also support businesses with their training and recruitment needs. The benefits this will bring to Skegness will have a wide impact and be long lasting for the local economy.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.