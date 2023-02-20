Service dog fundraiser: Ex Met officer injured in line of duty takes on wheelchair marathon

An ex-Metropolitan Police officer who was forced into early retirement after an injury during a domestic abuse call will be racing the London Marathon in her manual wheelchair to fund a new support dog, due to the deteriorating health of her current pooch.

Amanda Davidson, 54, is taking on the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23 with her daughter Tasha, 23, to raise money for a charity which has helped her over the years – Support Dogs.

She has required the assistance of Support Dogs after a scary incident in her previous job as a Metropolitan Police officer in London.

Amanda fulfilled her childhood dream by joining the police force in 1988, and in 1997 she received a commendation for bravery from her commissioner for tackling a 6’6 man with a gun at an armed robbery scene.

Her career was cut short by a back injury she received while protecting a woman during a domestic dispute call, but despite the situation it has left her in, Amanda says she has no regrets.

This resulted in her leaving London behind for a new life in Lincolnshire, meeting her husband Mark and going on to have two children – 23-year-old Tasha and 20-year-old Tyler.

It was here where Amanda joined East Midlands Ambulance Service as a 999 call taker, eventually becoming a serious incident investigator for EMAS after four years.

During all of this, Amanda’s health suffered. She developed Lupus during one of her pregnancies, had a stroke at 38 and the knock-on effects of her back injury left her requiring the use of a wheelchair.

This is where Support Dogs come in. 10-year-old Black Labrador Jupiter is Amanda’s support dog, helping her pick things up and tidy the house.

Amanda said of Jupiter: “I had always been determined that my kids would not be carers, and because of Jupiter they never have been.

“I do not have the words how much I owe Support Dogs for changing my life.

“Because of Jupiter I have found me again; I have climbed a mountain; done and become an archer where I have beaten the World Number One and taken two UK records!”

She says his favourite job is taking off her slippers and loading the washing machine, but he is described as a “slow plodder” and was due for retirement this June – leaving Amanda with a scary reality of having no support dog to lean on for help.

In order to contribute to the costs of a new dog, Amanda has made the decision to complete the London Marathon with her daughter Tasha this year – but it will be a real challenge for her.

Amanda will be doing the marathon in her regular manual wheelchair for the first time, aiming to raise money for the Support Dogs charity in the process.

You can support Amanda’s journey by visiting the fund-raising link here.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.