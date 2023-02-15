Four arrested after Lincoln armed fight arranged on social media

Four people have been arrested, with one of them charged in connection with a pre-arranged fight between youths.

Officers were called to reports that a group had been fighting in the Backies area of Moorland in Lincoln at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, February 14.

Investigations so far indicate that this was a pre-arranged fight between a group of youths, organised via social media channels.

It was reported that some of the people involved had brought bladed weapons and a hammer, and two people sustained minor injuries.

Officers were called shortly after the incident began, and deployed immediately to the local area and undertook searches and initial enquiries.

Specially-trained officers carried out several arrests, supported by response officers, and the police drone was also deployed to help efforts in locating the people involved.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of affray, released on police bail with conditions not to contact others involved in the incident.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm.

All have been released on bail with conditions not to contact certain individuals believed to be involved in the incident. The 17-year-old also has conditions not to enter Shannon Avenue.

Ryan Holden, 26, of Fulmar Road in Lincoln, has been charged with a public order offence. He has been release on bail and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 9 March.

Police are urging anyone who may be encouraged to participate in an organised fight to stay well away, and officers would ask parents or guardians to speak with young people to make them aware the risks of arrest, a criminal record, and injury.