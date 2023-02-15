Former Barbican hotel finally gets green light for ‘creative hub’ revamp

A historic Lincoln building has been given the go-ahead to be converted from a hotel to a creative hub.

The former Barbican Hotel on St Mary’s Street will have a public gallery, freelance art studios and a café after the transformation.

The striking four-storey building has stood opposite the railway station for over 150 years.

The development is a partnership between Lincolnshire Co-operative and the University of Lincoln.

It has received funding from government’s Town Deal Fund, the City of Lincoln Council and Historic England.

The council have now approved the change of use and internal modifications, with the new endeavour known as the Barbican Creative Hub.

More than 30 different venues were considered as the location for the hub before the Grade II listed former hotel was selected.

Areas will be available for meetings, presentations and displays.

Professor Neal Juster, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lincoln, previously said: “This exciting development of such an iconic building in Lincoln will create many new opportunities within the creative sector, and drive growth in creativity for the city and region.

“The creative industry is home to businesses of all sizes, providing opportunities for entrepreneurs regionally, nationally and all over the world.

“The Barbican Creative Hub will enable the University to support rapid growth in the creative sector, with more opportunities to further encourage and harness local talent that will have such a positive impact on our wonderful city and community.”

The building was constructed in 1867 as a gentleman’s club, and was later converted into the Barbican hotel. It has been vacant since 2008.

A report into the proposal concludes the renovation “does not cause harm to the Old Barbican Hotel, but provides the building with a sustainable long-term use that would better reveal its significance.”

