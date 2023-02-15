The Flash: Lincolnshire’s Burghley House features in Batman superhero trailer

Burghley House in Stamford will feature in the upcoming The Flash movie, some 18 months after film crews were spotted turning the historic country house into a superhero setting.

The official trailer for The Flash aired during the Super Bowl over the weekend, giving fans an exciting glimpse into the upcoming movie about Barry Allen – a forensic scientist who discovers he can achieve super speed after being struck by lightning.

It will star both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman, as well as Ezra Miller as the film’s title character The Flash.

Warner Bros film crews were spotted at Burghley House in Stamford, Lincolnshire back in May 2021, and now suspicions that it may have been for scenes in The Flash have been confirmed by the trailer.

A gloomy setting of Burghley House features in a section of the trailer, which builds anticipation for the latest DC Comics blockbuster.

Burghley House is no stranger to high-production film sets in recent times, having been transformed into Windsor Castle on-screen for the most recent three seasons of hit Netflix period drama The Crown.

The Flash is expected to be released in cinemas worldwide on Friday, June 16, 2023.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.