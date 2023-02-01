Four in court over A16 Utterby fatal crash
Charged with causing death by dangerous driving
Four men have made a first appearance in court charged with causing the death of a young woman by dangerous driving.
Denii Reynolds, 20, was killed in a crash on the A16 at Utterby on October 26, 2021.
On Wednesday at Boston Magistrates’ Court, the four defendants – all jointly charged with causing death by dangerous driving – were sent for trial.
They are Josh Dobb, 21, of Hadleigh Road, Immingham, and Grimsby residents Riley Duncombe, 18, of Thesiger Walk; Keigan Launder, 22, of Louth Road; and Keelan Tuke, 21, of Grafton Street.
The four men are also jointly charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, which relates to the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa involved, Margaret Williams.
The collision between the Corsa and a Citroen happened at 9.45pm near the junction with Ings Lane.
Court records state that Tuke was driving the Citroen, Dobb was in a Ford Fiesta van, Duncombe was driving a Ford Fiesta, and Launder was at the wheel of a Mercedes A180.
Lincolnshire Police said at the time of the incident that Denii was a passenger in the Citroen and some of the vehicles had been travelling in convoy.
The defendants were all granted unconditional bail to the next hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on March 1.
A fundraising page set up at the time of Denii’s death to help the family with the costs of her funeral raised £9,500.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.