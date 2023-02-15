Gainsborough raid: Armed police arrest two men on firearm suspicion

We have arrested two people on suspicion of firearms offences following warrants carried out at Apley Close in Gainsborough this morning (15 February).

Specialist officers remain on the scene this afternoon searching the addresses, along with forensic investigators.

The 32-year-old man and 35-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Both remain in police custody.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

We are on scene this morning (15 February) at two addresses in Apley Close, Gainsborough, carrying out planned warrants relating to firearms.

Specialist armed officers as well as dog units, and the police drone were deployed at around 7.30am.

The cul-de-sac has been closed while we conduct these warrants as a safety precaution, and we would ask the local community stay away from the area while we complete our enquiries. We will remain on scene this morning carrying out further searches as part of our investigation.

The warrants are the result of community and police intelligence and are part of our proactive work to keep our communities safe. Further updates will be shared when we have them.