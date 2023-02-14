GP no-shows more than double, practice pleas for cancellation notice

The surgery took to Facebook to emphasise the importance of letting them know

There are renewed calls for GP patients to cancel appointments they are unable to attend after a major spike in missed bookings.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Glebe Practice, in Saxilby, reported that a total of 1,591 appointments were wasted in the last 12 months.

This included 117 in January, nearly double the 61 in December.

The practice thanked patients who cancelled their appointments but urged those who cannot attend their appointments to inform the practice.

“I am sure you will agree it is still disappointing to see the rise in January, it is hard to see these appointments go to waste when they are in such demand.

“We are aware that some situations cannot be helped but please keep this in mind when you book an appointment in the future,” said the statement.

A spokesperson for the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, said missed appointments were a longstanding problem for GP practices across the country, including in Lincolnshire.

While text reminders have helped, the board emphasized the importance of patients cancelling appointments they cannot attend.

“Every appointment booked and then unused and not cancelled adds to the increase in demand on clinical time and has a considerable impact on practices, practice staff and the availability of appointments for other patients,” they said.

They added that the board understood that sometimes things can change, but urged patients to inform their practice if they know they cannot attend an appointment.

“This will allow them to allocate your appointment to someone else, helping to ensure more people have timely access to their GP or healthcare professional.”

The ICB was asked for county-wide figures but was unable to provide them.

