Lincoln boy who defied the odds loves his new Imp-ressive bedroom
Transformed in homage to his favourite football team
A avid six-year-old Lincoln City fan has defied the odds after being born with brain damage and is now loving his Imps inspired dressing room style bedroom.
Oscar’s parents were told he wouldn’t live, but now six years on and his love of the Imps is what unites him and his family. He has a season ticket and also attends some away games, as well as enjoying two trips to Wembley.
Thanks to the Make-A-Wish children’s charity, and street artists MurWalls, his bedroom has been transformed in homage to his favourite team.
Oscar’s dad Ashley Ottewell told BBC Look North: “Oscar’s first game was when his sister was actually a mascot against Grimsby when we were in the National League and since then he’s been a season ticket holder, so we’re there singing and clapping and cheering on Lincoln City. Lincoln City’s journey up the league has actually really followed Oscar’s journey as well.”
